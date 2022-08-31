Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Down 2.8%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.90 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17). Approximately 20,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 91,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.40 ($0.17).

Coral Products Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.26 million and a PE ratio of 27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coral Products news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £4,250 ($5,135.33).

About Coral Products

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

