Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 90,415 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Corning worth $32,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 172,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 215,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Corning by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 68,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Stock Performance

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.81. 168,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

