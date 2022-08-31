Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Corning Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,543,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,642. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

