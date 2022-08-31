Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.09

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.09 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.50). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.50), with a volume of 301,483 shares.

Costain Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £110.03 million and a P/E ratio of -19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.09.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

