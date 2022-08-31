COVA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $287.00 (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, COVA has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $126,041.95 and approximately $287.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00083386 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

