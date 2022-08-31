Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

CVLG stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,419,363.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. 47.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

