Credit Suisse Group Lowers Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $33.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 31.73.
Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 22.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 22.38 and a 200-day moving average of 24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
