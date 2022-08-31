Credit Suisse Group Lowers Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $33.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 31.73.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 22.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 22.38 and a 200-day moving average of 24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,296,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,740. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

