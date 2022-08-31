Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 7,400,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 800,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 349.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRDO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 86,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,949. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

