Critical Contrast: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF)

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market $6.10 billion 0.51 $244.16 million $2.24 12.92 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

98.9% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sprouts Farmers Market and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market 3 1 1 0 1.60 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus target price of $26.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.31%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus target price of 29.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Sprouts Farmers Market.

Profitability

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market 4.01% 25.33% 8.46% Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 374 stores in 23 states. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

