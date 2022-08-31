Critical Review: NaaS Technology (NAAS) and Its Competitors

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) is one of 76 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NaaS Technology to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NaaS Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NaaS Technology Competitors 159 834 1335 13 2.51

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 39.47%. Given NaaS Technology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NaaS Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares NaaS Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million -$38.99 million N/A NaaS Technology Competitors $484.38 million -$31.72 million 2.34

NaaS Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A NaaS Technology Competitors -2.88% -26.11% -2.20%

Risk and Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.