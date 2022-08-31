Critical Survey: Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) vs. Its Rivals

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cyxtera Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69% Cyxtera Technologies Competitors -154.36% -18.98% -6.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors 683 3670 8939 254 2.65

Earnings and Valuation

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 133.60%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 53.02%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million -$257.90 million -5.20 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors $7.80 billion $2.05 billion 16.27

Cyxtera Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies peers beat Cyxtera Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

