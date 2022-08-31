CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,242 shares.The stock last traded at $20.95 and had previously closed at $21.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $795.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

