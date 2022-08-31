CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.10 million-$575.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.57 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 6.2 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $12.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,572. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.01 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.79.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after purchasing an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

