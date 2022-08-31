CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.13. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

