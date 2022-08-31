Cryptex Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for $3.37 or 0.00016777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,371,958 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

