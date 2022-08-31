Crystal Token (CYL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,255.71

Crystal Token (CYL) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Crystal Token has a total market cap of $1,255.71 and $27,498.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crystal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crystal Token has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crystal Token Coin Profile

Crystal Token (CYL) is a coin. Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 coins and its circulating supply is 564,377 coins. Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crystal Token’s official website is www.crystaltoken.co.

Crystal Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Token is a cryptocurrency token innovating the field of smart trading. Its exclusive Binance Bot, which bases its analysis on trends, capitalization, volume, and several indicators, offers a wide range of opportunities for both newbie and expert traders, through multiple trading profiles. Crystal community will also benefit from the exclusive Crystal Reward, as well as from several additional services, including Marketing Campaigns, Games, and more. “

