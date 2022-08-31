CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,010,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 16,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,589. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $718.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,473,187 shares of company stock worth $45,729,572. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 124,683 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

