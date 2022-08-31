Curtis C. Griffith Sells 25,000 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $664,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,931,146.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SPFI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 50,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,214. The company has a market cap of $471.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on South Plains Financial to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

