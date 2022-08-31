CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Raised by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.75. 68,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,962. The firm has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

