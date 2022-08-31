CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 218,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 161,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

CWC Energy Services Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.56 million and a PE ratio of 10.50.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 132,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$36,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,382.93. Insiders sold a total of 286,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,835 in the last ninety days.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

