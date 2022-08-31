Cypress Funds LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Funds LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.3% of Cypress Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.26. 9,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,251. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

