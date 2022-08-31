Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,881,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,726,565.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $47,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,881,541 shares in the company, valued at $84,726,565.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 555.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

CTKB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 705,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,983. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.50.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.