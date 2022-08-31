D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.