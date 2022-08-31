D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after buying an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,333,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,753,000 after buying an additional 533,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEU opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.