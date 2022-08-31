D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PPG Industries by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE PPG opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

