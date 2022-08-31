D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

