D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 16,110 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.14% of Glacier Bancorp worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 248,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,462,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,189,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 907,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,626,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

