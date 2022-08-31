D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 153,579 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

