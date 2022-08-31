D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 564,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.