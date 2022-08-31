D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Equities researchers at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 195,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,835. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Systems Inc develops, fabricates, and integrates superconducting quantum computers. The company offers The D-Wave Two System, a commercial quantum computer; D-Wave Hybrid, an open-source hybrid workflow platform for building and running quantum-classical hybrid applications; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as open-source development tools, interactive demos, educational resources, and knowledge base articles.

