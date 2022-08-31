DA Davidson Weighs in on Workday, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Workday in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.41.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.82. Workday has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

