Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 45,976 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,976 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Williams Companies by 11.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

