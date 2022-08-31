Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cactus worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 788.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after purchasing an additional 965,458 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at $39,798,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at $21,465,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cactus by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after purchasing an additional 365,851 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Insider Activity at Cactus

Cactus Stock Down 6.2 %

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cactus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.