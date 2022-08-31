Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,087,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $873,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

