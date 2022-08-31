Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6.8% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of General Mills by 61.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 656.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,932,000 after acquiring an additional 39,570 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

