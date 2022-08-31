Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $678.56 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $660.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

