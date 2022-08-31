Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Avantor worth $24,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Avantor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,176,000 after purchasing an additional 806,442 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Avantor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,574,000 after purchasing an additional 482,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Avantor by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

