Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,397,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 44.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 865,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,499,000 after purchasing an additional 265,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

SYK opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.36 and its 200 day moving average is $232.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

