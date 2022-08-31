Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,702 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Globant by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB opened at $209.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.04. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

