Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $123.38 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.84.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

