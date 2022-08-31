Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.09 Million

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Crab Network has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Crab Network has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00812110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

