DATA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $412,190.00 (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $412,190.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021642 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DATA’s official website is data.eco.

DATA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.