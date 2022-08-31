DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Up 7.3% in August

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,623. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 73.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About DAVIDsTEA

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

