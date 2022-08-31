Dawn Protocol Trading Down 1.1% This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.87 million and approximately $699,061.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00004355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

