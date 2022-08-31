Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Update

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,234,400 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 3,734,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,796.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLVHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($81.63) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($66.33) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $156.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

