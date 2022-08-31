Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.20 billion-$103.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.20 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.79 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

DELL opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 167.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

