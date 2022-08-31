Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 1,805 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,351. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

