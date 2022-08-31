Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 2,099 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

Accenture Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,063. The firm has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

