Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 210 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.30. The stock had a trading volume of 387,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,456,056. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $380.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.