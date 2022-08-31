Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 555 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 58,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 220,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,720,000 after buying an additional 41,369 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,951. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

